Ok-A-Beh Marina operations curtailed during Crow lockdown

The north district of Bighorn Canyon National Recreational Area near Fort Smith remains open to recreationists with the exception of some facilities and services at Ok-A-Beh Marina.

The facilities are located on the Crow Reservation, which is under a tribal lockdown until Aug. 21 due to the spread of COVID-19 in Big Horn County.

The marina building will be closed for the duration of the lockdown order, and boat rentals will not be provided. The concessions manager plans to provide refunds to customers who have already paid for rentals.

The tribe will continue to sell fuel at Ok-A-Beh as staffing allows, and boaters should plan accordingly. The National Park Service will keep the launch ramp and adjacent restrooms open to visitors. The swim beach will remain closed.

On the South District of Bighorn Canyon near Lovell, Wyoming, the Bighorn Canyon Visitor Center remains closed, but there are outdoor visitor center hours Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other South District facilities remain open.

