You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Online hunter, bowhunter courses offered
topical

Online hunter, bowhunter courses offered

{{featured_button_text}}
Hunter education
FWP photo

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is offering online hunter and bowhunter education courses this year in response to social distancing requirements and restrictions on group gatherings related to COVID-19.

To take the online hunter education course students can register at https://www.hunter-ed.com/montana/. For bowhunter education go to https://www.bowhunter-ed.com/montana/. The online courses — which are developed and administered by the outdoor education company Kalkomey — include text, videos and interactive scenarios to engage students. Students will need to pass a final test to qualify for a certificate.

At this time, students aged 10 and 11 (under age 12 before Jan. 16, 2021) will not have an option for an online class. Those students can hunt as an apprentice this year. To learn how to sign up for the hunter apprentice program, go to: fwp.mt.gov/hunting/licenses/all/apprenticeHunter/default.html.

For more information call your local FWP office or 406-444-9947 or 406-431-0539.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Feeling Skittish About Air Travel? Here’s What Recent Flyers Had to Say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News