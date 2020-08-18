Online hunter, bowhunter courses offered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is offering online hunter and bowhunter education courses this year in response to social distancing requirements and restrictions on group gatherings related to COVID-19.

To take the online hunter education course students can register at https://www.hunter-ed.com/montana/. For bowhunter education go to https://www.bowhunter-ed.com/montana/. The online courses — which are developed and administered by the outdoor education company Kalkomey — include text, videos and interactive scenarios to engage students. Students will need to pass a final test to qualify for a certificate.

At this time, students aged 10 and 11 (under age 12 before Jan. 16, 2021) will not have an option for an online class. Those students can hunt as an apprentice this year. To learn how to sign up for the hunter apprentice program, go to: fwp.mt.gov/hunting/licenses/all/apprenticeHunter/default.html.

For more information call your local FWP office or 406-444-9947 or 406-431-0539.

