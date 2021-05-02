 Skip to main content
Online hunter education classes offered

Field day

In a 2007 hunter education field course, instructor Pat Beddow swings a duck decoy to demonstrate shooting zones. Under a new policy, students would no longer be required to take the field course as part of their education.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Because of the popularity of the online hunter education classes and to meet customer expectations for a diverse offering of hunter and bowhunter education courses, FWP will continue to offer online courses for students turning age 12 and older, with the option of an in-person field day. Students will also have the choice of in-person courses taught by certified volunteer instructors.

In-person classes will be scheduled to start after June 1, depending on interest, venue availability and COVID-protocols. These in-person classes will include a field day. More information about these classes will be available soon.

FWP’s online course is certified by the International Hunter Education Association. To sign up for online hunter ed or for in-person classes when they become available, visit online at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education.

