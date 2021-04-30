Outdoor writer, photography, poetry retreat offered in Dubois, Wyoming

The National Bighorn Sheep Center in Dubois, Wyoming, is holding its first-ever Wind River Writers Retreat for adventurous people who want to explore the state and hone their skills.

Dubois is only an hour away from Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. Participation is limited.

Strung Magazine’s fly-fishing editor, Dave Zoby, will lead a week-long workshop that explores outdoor writing and publishing. Christine Peterson, vice Ppresident of the Outdoor Writers Association of America, will focus on outdoor journalism; and Lee Ann Roripaugh, an American poet who was the South Dakota poet laureate from 2015 to 2019, will teach poetry.

Mornings will be spent in class while the afternoons are open for participants to roam and seek inspiration in the nearby mountains. Free activities include yoga, hiking, kayaking, fly-fishing instruction, flint knapping, campfire conversations, live music and more.

The Whiskey Basin Conservation Camp, where the workshops will be held, is an early-1900s ranch tucked along a trout stream. Meals and cabins are included in the tuition.

For shutterbugs, there are programs with wildlife photographers Bill Sincavage and Sandy Zelasko.