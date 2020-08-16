Over the top: Picket Pin Road takes four-wheelers to high vistas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“This is why I can’t have nice things,” I thought as my pickup bounced over the ragged rocks of Picket Pin Road last week.

The 40-plus miles of pounding undoubtedly took a few years of life off the rig and loosened some bolts judging by the metal squeaks and shudders, but four-wheel-drive enthusiasts would be hard pressed to find a route with more exceptional views.

Located west of Nye, the road travels from the Beartooth Ranger District and Stillwater County up into the Yellowstone Ranger District and Sweet Grass County. To the south is the border of the 943,000-acre Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness.

My introduction to the route was in 2004 when I took my under-powered 125cc motorcycle up the road. I quit about eight miles in, my wrists sore from being repeatedly jammed by the rough terrain and my hands cold as the temperature dove to 38 degrees despite the July date.

Climbing