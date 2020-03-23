Overcast and calm: Finding fish gulping midges on the Missouri

CRAIG — Trout noses were poking through the surface of the Missouri River here when I stopped at one roadside spot. Occasionally there was a flash of tail or dorsal fin, but the important thing was that the fish were eating insects off the surface.

That’s not something you take for granted at the tail end of the first week of March. There was only one logical answer to the question of what these fish were eating: midges.

The miniature insects live in rivers year-round. You could fit a half-dozen or more on your thumbnail and still see pink. Trout eat a lot of them as nymphs — when they’re still underwater. Mark Raisler, owner of Headhunters Fly Shop here, said midges might be the “No. 1 trout food.”

But you don’t always find trout eating them off the surface. The rest of the year there are other food options. In the winter, when midges are the only surface option, there’s no guarantee you’ll find fish rising to them.

It’s delightful and almost surprising when you hit it right. Kind of like waking up on a cold morning and finding your windshield isn’t iced over.