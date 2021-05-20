Paddlefish season off to slow start; anglers concentrate at Sidney bridge

In a relatively slow start to the 2021 paddlefish season on the Lower Yellowstone River, only 67 paddlefish have been harvested since the May 15 opener. That includes two harvest days, with the rest being catch and release.
That wasn’t unexpected, as river flows have been lower and slower than what typically triggers paddlefish to swim upstream to spawn.
So far there have been plenty of anglers at Intake and Sidney Bridge fishing access sites, and the weather has been good for fishing, but the paddlefish have not yet gathered in large numbers below the Intake Diversion Dam.
However, activity could pick up soon for anglers who are eager to take part after missing the 2020 paddlefish season due to COVID-19.
“Fishing at Intake should improve by Friday or Saturday, considering a river flow of approximately 20,000 cubic feet per second usually attracts fish to Intake,” said FWP Region 7 Fisheries manager Mike Backes.
Until flows increase, he said anglers may find better success in the Sidney area.
Reflecting on Saturday’s opener, Backes said, “The number of anglers at Sidney Bridge was easily the largest gathering of anglers I have witnessed at this site. The weather was conducive to fishing and fish were abundant in the Sidney area, but as expected, fish were not available at Intake. Every harvested fish reported at the Intake fish cleaning station, or the mandatory reporting hotline, came from Sidney Bridge.”
An estimated 48 paddlefish were harvested on May 15, and another 19 on May 18. Some harvested fish are not reported at the Intake cleaning station.
The next harvest days are Friday and Saturday in all yellow tag areas. Catch-and-release paddlefishing is allowed only at Intake on Sunday, Monday and Thursday. The season will end June 30 or sooner if the harvest target of 1,000 paddlefish is approached. For more details, see pages 81-83 of the 2021 fishing regulations.
Anglers are reminded to report the harvest of any paddlefish within 48 hours. New for 2021 is a self-reporting paddlefish harvest sign and station at Sidney Bridge FAS. Anglers can use the station to self-report a harvested paddlefish and provide basic data about the fish.