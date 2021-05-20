Paddlefish season off to slow start; anglers concentrate at Sidney bridge

In a relatively slow start to the 2021 paddlefish season on the Lower Yellowstone River, only 67 paddlefish have been harvested since the May 15 opener. That includes two harvest days, with the rest being catch and release.

That wasn’t unexpected, as river flows have been lower and slower than what typically triggers paddlefish to swim upstream to spawn.

So far there have been plenty of anglers at Intake and Sidney Bridge fishing access sites, and the weather has been good for fishing, but the paddlefish have not yet gathered in large numbers below the Intake Diversion Dam.

However, activity could pick up soon for anglers who are eager to take part after missing the 2020 paddlefish season due to COVID-19.

“Fishing at Intake should improve by Friday or Saturday, considering a river flow of approximately 20,000 cubic feet per second usually attracts fish to Intake,” said FWP Region 7 Fisheries manager Mike Backes.

Until flows increase, he said anglers may find better success in the Sidney area.