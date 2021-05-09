Painting commemorates 16 years of restoration on Madison Valley spring creek

Dolack noted his grandfather was a coal miner and his father worked at a copper refinery, so he has an understanding of extractive industry. Yet the same men took him fishing and inspired his love of nature. His latest painting, he added, is a way to celebrate the rebuilding of O’Dell Creek, which stands as an example of people learning from their ancestors’ mistakes by taking care of the environment. Hence his title for the art, “Restoring our waters.”

“I think you captured it absolutely perfectly and brilliantly,” Laszlo said. “And I totally agree with you that we’re in a place now where this is the synergy of all the things that this landscape is about: ranching, wildlife, ecology and energy.

“I’m incredibly moved by what you did,” he added.

“We’ll have to go fishing now,” Dolack suggested.

Benefactors

Posters of Dolack’s painting will be sold for $25, $75 for signed prints, with the proceeds going to the Madison Fork to Family nonprofit group. Founded in 2008, the group’s original goal was to promote sustainable food and agriculture by growing local produce.