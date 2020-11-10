Park to study feasibility of shuttles over next 2 summers

“It’s hard to estimate how much something like this would cost without the background information,” she said.

The project kicked off this fall with a webinar talking to officials from three other parks with shuttle services: Zion, Joshua Tree and Grand Canyon. Joshua Tree piloted a shuttle and decided it didn’t work the way they wanted, White said.

Comparing Yellowstone to those other parks does come with some caveats, because it has a much different road system, geography and problems, she added.

What the study won’t look at is a shuttle from the entrances into the park. That’s still not viewed as a possibility because tourists may drive in one entrance and exit another.

The shuttle system won’t solve Yellowstone’s summer congestion problem on its own, White added. Rather, it has to be employed with other solutions.

“There’s no tool that works in isolation,” she said.

Reservations are another tool that could be employed, although White said "We're not actively planning any reservation systems at this time.