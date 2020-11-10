Park to study feasibility of shuttles over next 2 summers

Editor's note: This story has been modified to include a comment about the possibility of a reservation system at some point in the future.
Utilizing public shuttles at Old Faithful and Canyon Village will be studied for feasibility over the next two years in Yellowstone National Park.
The park is partnering with the National Park Service’s Intermountain Regional Alternative Transportation Program, the NPS Denver Service Center, and the Department of Transportation Volpe Center to analyze whether local shuttles could reduce traffic and parking congestion as well as whether they could operate efficiently and what the cost might be.
“It’s a study of the nuts and bolts and practical details of what it takes to stand up a shuttle service,” said Christina White, visitor use management coordinator for Yellowstone.
Although announced at the same time, the study is separate from the deployment of an electric, autonomous shuttle that will be tested this summer at Canyon Village.
Instead, the shuttle study will consider things like potential routes, stops, estimates of ridership, how many shuttle vehicles would be needed, how big they should be, where would they be stored, and if the park should purchase the vehicles or lease them.
“It’s hard to estimate how much something like this would cost without the background information,” she said.
The project kicked off this fall with a webinar talking to officials from three other parks with shuttle services: Zion, Joshua Tree and Grand Canyon. Joshua Tree piloted a shuttle and decided it didn’t work the way they wanted, White said.
Comparing Yellowstone to those other parks does come with some caveats, because it has a much different road system, geography and problems, she added.
What the study won’t look at is a shuttle from the entrances into the park. That’s still not viewed as a possibility because tourists may drive in one entrance and exit another.
The shuttle system won’t solve Yellowstone’s summer congestion problem on its own, White added. Rather, it has to be employed with other solutions.
“There’s no tool that works in isolation,” she said.
Reservations are another tool that could be employed, although White said "We're not actively planning any reservation systems at this time.
"The results of the transit feasibility study would help us analyze what other tools we might need to employ alongside shuttles to make them successful, and that could one day include things like a reservation system, or mandatory shuttle service to some locations at certain times, but we're not there yet," White added. "The feasibility study would give us the information needed to have those conversations, with stakeholders included."
The park expects the study will conclude in 2022.
