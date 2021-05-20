Parks board takes up Hell Creek Marina lease on May 27

Signing off on a new concession agreement with Hell Creek Marina owners Clint and Debbie Thomas is one of the items on the state Parks and Recreation Board's agenda when it meets on May 27 at 9 a.m.

The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov.

The state has plans to turn over operation of the state park to the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe in two years. Until then, the state would extend its lease with the Thomases to provide some services. Montana State Parks leases the land north of Jordan from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The board will also hear updates on several planning efforts underway and will make final decisions on: classification and investment strategy policy extension; Chief Plenty Coups State Park agricultural lease; and the Parks Capital Program.

For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/parksandrecreationboard.

