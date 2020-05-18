Person dies at Natural Bridge Falls after falling into water

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One person is presumed dead after falling into the Boulder River near Natural Bridge Falls, a popular recreation site south of Big Timber.

The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office posted on social media about the incident. County search and rescue teams began searching the area Sunday, and the Billings-based U.S. Water Rescue Dive Team joined the search Monday.

No body was recovered, and "active" search efforts were suspended Monday evening. "Passive" efforts will continue, according to the post. It's unclear how the person ended up in the water.

The name of the person presumed dead is not being released until the notification of family members, said the post, which was labeled "Natural Bridge Fatality."

Natural Bridge Falls is a popular visiting area in late spring. The Boulder River flows through rock and into a steep canyon during most of the year, but mountain snow melt-fueled high water levels change the characteristics of the falls.

Most trails stay above the canyon and river, including a paved path and picnic area. However, a short, steep trail descends into the canyon and approaches the pool below the falls.

