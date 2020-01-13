{{featured_button_text}}
Ice fishing winners

Montana anglers Jason Petrillo and Vince Hayes won the North American Ice Fishing Circuit tournament on Sunday at Hebgen Reservoir.

 Courtesy photo

Montana anglers Jason Petrillo and Vince Hayes walked away from Hebgen Lake $5,700 richer after winning the North American Ice Fishing Circuit tournament on Sunday with 12.11 pounds of fish.

Fifty-seven teams registered for the event. The winners narrowly edged fellow Montana anglers Walter Brannen and Drew Mumford, who placed second with 12.03 pounds; and Matt Maciejewski and Jason Maciejewski of California who placed third with 12.01 pounds.

The big fish award went to Charles and Thomas Coit of Idaho who landed a 2.51-pound trout.

In the first high school-specific event, Utah anglers Levi Rowley and Carter Krum were the winners with five trout weighing in at 10.88 pounds. That would have given them a top 15 finish if they had competed in the regular tournament.

The top five Hebgen teams automatically qualify for the NAIFC Championship, a three-day event with 75 two-person teams composed of the top finishers at the nine events, which are held mainly in the Midwest.

The other top five finishers at Hebgen were: 4) Montana anglers Aaron Hughes and Russ Johnson, 11.84 pounds; and 5) Montana anglers Jeff Fields and Cody Walter, 11.83 pounds.

For a complete listing of the standings, as well as more information on the tournaments, log on to http://www.naifc.com/events.php?pg=results&eid=112&season=2020.

