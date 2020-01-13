Montana anglers Jason Petrillo and Vince Hayes walked away from Hebgen Lake $5,700 richer after winning the North American Ice Fishing Circuit tournament on Sunday with 12.11 pounds of fish.
Fifty-seven teams registered for the event. The winners narrowly edged fellow Montana anglers Walter Brannen and Drew Mumford, who placed second with 12.03 pounds; and Matt Maciejewski and Jason Maciejewski of California who placed third with 12.01 pounds.
The big fish award went to Charles and Thomas Coit of Idaho who landed a 2.51-pound trout.
In the first high school-specific event, Utah anglers Levi Rowley and Carter Krum were the winners with five trout weighing in at 10.88 pounds. That would have given them a top 15 finish if they had competed in the regular tournament.
The top five Hebgen teams automatically qualify for the NAIFC Championship, a three-day event with 75 two-person teams composed of the top finishers at the nine events, which are held mainly in the Midwest.
The other top five finishers at Hebgen were: 4) Montana anglers Aaron Hughes and Russ Johnson, 11.84 pounds; and 5) Montana anglers Jeff Fields and Cody Walter, 11.83 pounds.
For a complete listing of the standings, as well as more information on the tournaments, log on to http://www.naifc.com/events.php?pg=results&eid=112&season=2020.