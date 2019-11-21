{{featured_button_text}}
Swan Mountain

Kevin League won the 2018 Picture Wild Montana photo contest with this shot he captured of an elderberry shrub in full autumnal glory overlooking Swan Peak and the Bob Marshall Wilderness during a stormy afternoon.

 Kevin League

With the theme of “People and Public Lands” the 11th annual Picture Wild Montana photo contest has been launched.

Sponsored by the Montana Wilderness Association, the contest is meant to highlight the connection that Montanans feel to public lands and waters. Photo submissions should showcase the joy in exploring wilderness areas, state parks, national forests, wilderness study areas, and other federal, state, and local public lands.

Last year, nearly 300 photographers submitted more than 1,100 photos. This year photographers are invited to submit their photos at wildmontana.org/photocontest through Dec. 18. Contestants may submit as many photos as they’d like, but each photo must be submitted individually.

Prizes for this year’s first- and second-place winners include gear from sponsors Mystery Ranch and Obōz Footwear. The third-place winner will receive swag from MWA, including apparel, a “Keep It Wild” coffee mug, stickers and more.

All winners will also receive a complimentary yearlong membership to MWA. Submissions will be judged by Luke Duran, art director at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ “Montana Outdoors” magazine. First, second, and third-place winners will be announced in early 2020.

Full contest rules can be found on the website. Questions should be directed to Montana Wilderness Association communications coordinator Keely Damara at kdamara@wildmontana.org.

