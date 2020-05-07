Plan for reopening Yellowstone coming soon, superintendent hints

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Yellowstone National Park is expecting to see a “substantial number of people” when it reopens to the public, whenever that may be, said Cam Sholly, park superintendent.

An announcement on when Yellowstone will reopen and what that will look like is coming soon, he hinted, a decision that comes after talking to about 600 business people, county health officials and governors in the three surrounding states.

“I think we’re going to have a plan very soon,” Sholly said during a Thursday virtual meeting hosted by the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce.

His talk came a day before Wyoming’s order requiring out-of-state visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days was set to expire. Montana’s similar order is still in effect, meaning that although 96% of the park is in Wyoming, three of the five entry gates to Yellowstone are in Montana.

“How do we balance that out?” Sholly questioned.

He later answered his own question by saying the park may not open all five entrances at once.

“Opening doesn’t mean normal in any sense of the term,” Sholly said.