Planning to camp in Montana or Wyoming for the long weekend? Better have a reservation

Camping has been almost at 100% of capacity daily since campgrounds opened on May 1, and it was up over 60% in March and over 50% in April overall, Doyle said.

“We don’t have final numbers for May, but all indications are that they are extremely high as well," Doyle said.

Many public officials say there are more folks at boat launches, on the water and in the hills.

"Nationally, we're seeing an increase" in camping, day-use, hiking and fishing on forest lands, Haworth said.

Yet when looking at hard numbers, visitation to Yellowstone National Park is down about 15% compared to last year via Montana entrances, and bookings at some Big Sky Resort properties are down 20% to 30%.

Nationally, total travel spending is predicted to drop 45% by the end of this year, according to a forecast prepared for the U.S. Travel Association by Tourism Economics. Domestic travel spending is forecast to drop 40% (from $972 billion in 2019 to $583 billion in 2020), "while international inbound spending is expected to freefall a whopping 75% ($155 billion to $39 billion),” the group said.