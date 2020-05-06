Prescribed fires proposed for Ashland Ranger District

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 2012 fire that swept across almost 250,000 acres of the Ashland Ranger District in southeast Montana has left scores of dead trees that are a threat to reignite, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

To address the issue, the agency is proposing during the next 20 to 30 years to light prescribed fires to remove the deadfall across about 110,000 acres; replant trees on 3,500 to 9,800 acres; and to thin trees on about 50,000 acres.

“The proposed project would have the ability to work with adjacent landowners, as part of the Powder River Wildfire Protection Plan, to treat and burn neighboring national forest acres and help to create a mosaic landscape of ponderosa pine and native grasslands, exhibiting vegetative conditions that welcomes frequent low intensity fire events across the landscape,” said Ron Hecker, Ashland District Ranger, in a press release.

Public comments on the Ash Creek Restoration and Resiliency Project are being taken through June 19.

The work would take place in a fire-prone region. From 1988 to 2012 almost 290,000 acres burned on the Ashland Ranger District — 66% of forest lands in the district. The largest wildfire years were 1988, 2000 and 2012.

The project area is north of Highway 212 and runs south to the 10-mile drainage.