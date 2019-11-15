The Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society's November program will feature raptors close and personal.
Teresa Aldrich, the education specialist at the Montana Raptor Conservation Center in Bozeman, will talk about each species in detail.
You have free articles remaining.
The Center’s goal is to educate the public about the importance of raptors in the environment and ways that the public can help raptors survive in today’s ever-changing ecosystem. Aldrich has been with the center for about two years but has been working with raptors for 10 years at other raptor centers.
The program at Mayflower Congregational Church, 2940 Poly Drive, begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, and free parking is available.