Public must register to hear Wyoming Game and Fish Commission meeting

Anyone who wants to listen in to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting April 20-21 must register online https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CdrO-XckTlmZbAVJYIce5g. Access information will be then be emailed to registrants.

The commission’s main agenda item is to approve the 2020 general hunting regulation and seasons. The group will also hear presentations on the status of construction of the new Cody Regional office, the Boulder Rearing station project and water needs at the Dubois Hatchery. Game and Fish will update the commission on mule deer and pronghorn research projects as well how aerial imagery can help determine the status and distribution of cheatgrass. The full agenda with all presentations is available online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/About-Us/Game-and-Fish-Commission.

In order to ensure that public participation is organized and directed at the right agenda item, participants must complete an Advanced Agenda Item Comment Form which can be found on the commission webpage under 2020 Commission Meeting Notebooks. These forms should be sent to Sheridan Todd at Sheridan.Todd@wyo.gov by April 16.

