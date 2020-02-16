Putting the hell in Hell Creek: State and marina owners tangled in disputes

Tribe still looking at lease

The Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians is working on a proposal to lease the Hell Creek State Park facilities, despite Montana State Park’s stated intention to renew its 20-year lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“We’re not giving up on it,” said Gerald Gray, tribal chairman.

“We’ll submit a nice proposal so they can weigh the state’s failed efforts against our proposal,” Gray said.

Although Gray said the Corps’ lease gives priority to federally recognized tribes, which the Little Shell finally received last year, Darin McMurry, operations project manager for the Fort Peck Dam Project, said he’s not sure how that would affect the lease process.

“The state doesn’t have a first right of refusal,” he said. “But they have the opportunity to negotiate a new lease.”

The state’s lease expires in April 30, 2021. McMurry said he expects the situation to be resolved before that deadline so there is a smooth transition.