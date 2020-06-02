Quakes and faults topic of Friday Zoom presentation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host two interpretive programs during the weekend of June 6.

The free online event “Earthquakes and Faults of Montana” will air on Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. on Zoom. "Cave Formations in a New Light" will be available to the public on Saturday, June 6, at 4 p.m., in the park.

On Friday, Mike Stickney will discuss the unique underground activity patterns of big sky country. Montana is a seismically active state with a long history of damaging earthquakes. The state’s largest and most destructive earthquakes occurred more than 60 years ago. Ongoing small- to moderate-magnitude earthquakes and about 80 recognized potentially active faults in Montana indicate that the potential for significant future earthquakes is very real.

Participants can join by clicking on the Zoom link on the “Earthquakes & Faults of Montana” Facebook event post on Lewis and Clark Caverns’ Facebook page (@LewisandClarkCaverns) or by contacting emily.dickerson@mt.gov

Stickney operates the Montana Regional Seismic Network for the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology, where he has worked for the past 40 years studying earthquakes, active faults, and seismic hazards.

On Saturday, park Ranger Julia Smit will provide information on cave formations at a booth near the campground kiosk starting at 4 p.m.

