'Quarantine,' 'bubonic' and 'Yersin': What do all these words related to plague mean?

The word quarantine, defined as a period or place of isolation, comes from the Italian word quaranta, which means 40. In the mid-1600s the Italians stopped people from disembarking from ships for 40 days if it was believed there was a disease outbreak onboard.

The word bubonic, in bubonic plague, comes from the word bubo which refers to swollen, inflamed lymph nodes. The Greek word for groin or swelling in the groin is boubon.

The name for the bacteria that causes bubonic plague — Yersinia pestis — comes from the 19th century French bacteriologist Alexandre Yersin, who studied the disease. It was Yersin who gave the bacteria the name pestis in reference to the Great Pestilence, or Black Death.

It was also Yersin who tied the many deaths in the 14th century to Yersinia pestis.