Railroad bike trail on Idaho-Montana border opens Friday

Lookout Pass has five top-to-bottom downhill mountain bike trails. There are no jumps or wooden features on its family friendly trails, which vary from singletrack that winds through the woods and across ski trails to wider mountain-access roads.

Guests are encouraged to make reservations this year for the day they want to ride, especially when renting equipment.

Lookout Pass offers a variety of rental bikes for adults and youngsters, as well as Burley bike trailers for children and trikes and recumbent bikes for seniors. For the hopeless romantic, the area offers a few tandem bikes. It also rents powerful 300-400 lumen handlebar-mounted bike lights.

Guests can arrange for their rental bikes to be delivered to the Route of the Hiawatha trailhead for a fee, or they can self-shuttle rental bikes from the base of operations at Lookout Pass Ski Area, which is seven miles from the trailhead. The resort provides hitch-mounted bike racks or strap-on racks at no additional charge.