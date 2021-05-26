Railroad bike trail on Idaho-Montana border opens Friday

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area is opening the Route of the Hiawatha scenic bike trail on May 28. It will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sept. 19.
Considered the crown jewel of the nation's rails-to-trails initiative, the Route of the Hiawatha winds through the Bitterroot Mountains along an abandoned section of the Milwaukee Railroad. Its gentle all-downhill trail straddles the Idaho-Montana state line for 15 miles, delving through 10 dark tunnels and crossing seven steel train trestles.
The popular destination also provides shuttle bus service so guests don't have to ride back up, and 50 interpretive trailside signs telling the story of the railroad, the people who worked there, the forest and the area's rich history.
The trail attracted more than 70,000 riders last summer.
Lookout Pass ski area will open for the summer just two weeks later — June 12 — and offer lift-served downhill mountain biking, scenic chairlift rides, lift-served hiking trails, a mountain summit nine-hole disc golf course and a bungee jump.
The resort will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 19 with the exception of July 9-11, when only scenic lift rides and bungee jumping will be offered as the mountain hosts the three-day Mountain Archery Festival 3-D archery shoot.
Lookout Pass has five top-to-bottom downhill mountain bike trails. There are no jumps or wooden features on its family friendly trails, which vary from singletrack that winds through the woods and across ski trails to wider mountain-access roads.
Guests are encouraged to make reservations this year for the day they want to ride, especially when renting equipment.
Lookout Pass offers a variety of rental bikes for adults and youngsters, as well as Burley bike trailers for children and trikes and recumbent bikes for seniors. For the hopeless romantic, the area offers a few tandem bikes. It also rents powerful 300-400 lumen handlebar-mounted bike lights.
Guests can arrange for their rental bikes to be delivered to the Route of the Hiawatha trailhead for a fee, or they can self-shuttle rental bikes from the base of operations at Lookout Pass Ski Area, which is seven miles from the trailhead. The resort provides hitch-mounted bike racks or strap-on racks at no additional charge.
Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area is 55 minutes east of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Interstate 90 at Exit 0 on the Idaho-Montana state line. The ski area and its summer operations are only 200 yards off the highway, and the Route of the Hiawatha trailhead is a five-mile ride down I-90 to exit 5 and then two miles up a dirt road to the East Portal trailhead.