Red Dome's crimson hills a cool trek southeast of Bridger

“One source of the iron oxide is from deeply weathered tropical soils that existed at that time,” Thompson wrote. “There are some gray streaks in these reddish rocks that are impregnated with deposits of tar. The tar is a residue of crude oil that was once trapped under an impermeable layer of gypsum in the dome.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Portions of the Chugwater Formation can be found farther south along the Pryor Mountains near Crooked Creek, as well.

“The Chugwater Formation comprises about 500 feet of red shale, siltstone, and sandstone likely deposited in ephemeral lakes and small streams during the Early Triassic,” Thompson wrote.

If it is not hunting season, please explore this area only if you have an app or GPS that shows private land ownership to avoid trespassing. The Montana Cadastral website can also provide information on where to access the area, showing where BLM land meets the Pryor Mountain Road.

The easiest access is atop a hill about 11 miles from Bridger where there is a half section of BLM land that meets the road. Taking this route north up a valley connects to a full section of state land. This section of state land includes part of Bridger Creek and also adjoins additional portions of BLM land.