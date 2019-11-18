Following 80 inches of snow in October and winter conditions in early November, Red Lodge Mountain is opening to skiers and snowboarders for its 60th year on Nov. 23 and 24.
Depending on the weather, Red Lodge Mountain plans to open the Triple Chair, Willow Creek, Miami Beach, and the Magic Carpet.
"As far as ticket prices, it will totally depend on if we can get open to the top of Grizzly Peak," said Spencer Weimar, assistant general manger, in an email. "If we cannot we will have limited terrain pricing."
Customers are encouraged to check the snow report page on redlodgemountain.com for any updates on lift and terrain openings. Lift tickets at discounted prices can also be found on the ski area’s website.
This season adult tickets range in price from a regular of $69 to $84 during the holidays, and $79 during peak season.
Full food and beverage service for the bonus weekend will be available in the Bierstube, with limited service in the Main Lodge.
After the bonus weekend Red Lodge Mountain will be closed for the week of Thanksgiving so staff can enjoy time with their families. The mountain will re-open on Friday, Nov. 29, for the normal seven-day-a-week operations and continue every day for the remainder of the season.