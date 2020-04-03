Region 7 offers 50 Block Management Areas for 2020 spring turkey season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Turkey hunters in southeast Montana will have access to 50 Block Management Areas in Region 7 when the gobbler season opens on April 11 and continues through May 17.

The 50 parcels are scattered across 10 southeastern Montana counties and add up to more than 290,000 acres of access. Prairie County has the most access available with 10 BMAs offering 173,526 acres.

For a complete list of landowners participating in the Block Management Program and opening parcels for turkey hunting in Region 7, visit fwp.mt.gov. Click on the “Hunting” tab, under “Hunter Access” select “Block Management,” and click on Region 7 on the map. To the left you will find a file called “R7 Spring Turkey BMAs.”

Type 1 BMAs will be accessed with sign-in boxes. Permission for the Type 2 BMAs is granted/issued by the landowner.

Limits on numbers of hunters or parties vary by BMA. Many of the BMAs only allow walk-in access, often from designated parking areas or county roads. Several landowners caution against driving on ranch roads when wet or muddy, and some ban OHVs and smoking. Hunters should be mindful that many of these landowners may be in the process of calving or other farming activities.