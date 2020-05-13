Renovated Baker Lake fishery producing trout, walleye

Most of the adult walleye transferred were tagged with a yellow flow tag inserted near the dorsal fin. FWP encourages anglers to report their catch of tagged walleye so the agency can gauge whether its stocking efforts are yielding a return. The tag includes a unique identification number and the Region 7 office phone number (406-234-0900) to assist anglers with reporting the tag return. Tagged fish can be kept or released back into Baker Lake; simply snap a picture of the tag number and report it to FWP via the phone number.

The Miles City Fish Hatchery also stocked 600 catchable rainbow trout in Baker Lake in early April. These fish, measuring 9-12 inches long, were hold-overs from last year. They were bonus fish because the hatchery generally does not have many, if any, trout this large. Unless something changes, FWP will likely not stock additional trout in Baker Lake in the near future. By fall the warm-water species (yellow perch, crappie, walleye) will be abundant enough to reduce survival of stocked trout due to competition for limited forage or become forage themselves.