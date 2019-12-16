A California-based gear rental company has joined the few companies that outfit outdoor adventurers who don't hit Montana's slopes enough to buy new gear, or those who simply want to try something new.
Arrive can provide full skiing or snowboarding outerwear setup for the length of your vacation. For example, the men’s ski set includes gloves, a neck gaiter, Smith goggles, a $625 Arc’teryx Sabre jacket and $500 Arc’teryx Sabre AR pants for $144 a day. The retail price for the gear is $1,438.85, in case you were wondering. (For an extra $18 they will throw in long underwear.)
Here’s how you do it: Place an order online at least seven days ahead of time, and Arrive will ship it to your destination, allowing you to avoid wheeling a trunk-sized suitcase through the airport. The package includes a free return label, so stuff everything back in the box when you are done and send it off.
Big Sky Resort has partnered with the company this winter allowing its guests to have rental gear shipped directly to their lodging site. The outfits include ski and snowboard outfits for children, as well.
“We’ve seen an increasing need from some of our guests to be able to rent gear that will help them prepare for the Montana weather conditions,” said Dylan Hall, vice president of Big Sky Resort Retail, in a press release. “This new option provides that service ultimately improving their skiing experience in Big Sky.”
Arrive joined the outdoor gear rental business in 2016 and will also offer camping and backpacking gear for Big Sky Resort guests in the summer.
Arrive is not alone in the outdoor gear-shipping rental business. Denver-based Outdoors Geek has run a similar business with different gear for 26 years. So if you want to try out the sub-2-pound two-person tent from Big Agnes for your next backpacking trip to save some weight, you can rent it for $51 a day rather than pay $380 for a new one.
Note that local retailers like The Base Camp and other outdoor gear stores also rent tents, sleeping bags, backpacks and snowshoes, to name a few products.
The idea shouldn’t seem too strange to folks who already may rent their skis, boots and board in order to save money and ease travel. Allowing travelers to borrow other items — from biking packs to GPS devices — seems like a logical next step to making adventures easier, more comfortable and available to more people.
For more information and booking, visit www.bigskyresort.com/arriveoutdoors.