Reptile exhibit on display at Museum of the Rockies until Sept. 13

“Reptiles: The Beautiful and the Deadly,” an exhibit that showcases living reptiles from around the world, will be on display at the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman through Sept. 13.

The family friendly exhibit will feature 19 different reptile species ranging from turtles and tortoises to crocodiles, snakes and lizards housed in naturalistic habitats in changing exhibit galleries in the front and back of the museum. Information on the specific types of reptiles to be featured can be found at museumoftherockies.org.

Museum hours will vary throughout the exhibit’s run. Through May 22 hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; May 23 through Sept. 7, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sept. 8-13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The showcase will explore common myths about reptiles and give attendees an understanding of how reptiles fit into the animal kingdom as well as in their native habitats.

The self-guided exhibit will have dioramas for further information as well as trivia areas and games, such as “Turtle Trivia or Lizard Wizard” throughout for visitors to test their knowledge of reptiles. An experienced zoo professional will remain with the exhibit to care for the reptiles.