Researchers study genetic outcomes of great gray owl population in four states

"This study constitutes the first genomic work on great gray owls and the first genetic analysis that includes Wyoming, which represents the southern extent of the species range in the Rocky Mountains and is impacted by habitat loss," Ernest said.

"When compared to some other bird species, we found that great gray owls seem to have lower genetic diversity," Mendelsohn said. "However, we have no evidence that the low genetic diversity is currently having a detrimental effect on the species. It may, however, affect the species' future adaptability."

Great gray owls studied live in northern and southern Oregon, California, Idaho and Wyoming. The study found that the populations that lacked connectivity to the rest of the breeding range — those in California and Oregon — had lower genetic diversity than the Rocky Mountain owl populations in Idaho and Wyoming. The owls in Idaho and Wyoming were connected to the core of the range. Owls in Wyoming showed greater genetic diversity than the other locations studied.