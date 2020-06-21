Researchers study genetic outcomes of translocating bighorn sheep

"The results of this study provide a comprehensive view of the level of genetic diversity in bighorn sheep in Wyoming. This is really important because bighorn sheep populations in Wyoming and throughout the West were driven down to such low numbers between the gold rush era and the 1960s," says Holly Ernest, a UW professor of wildlife genomics and disease ecology, and the Wyoming Excellence Chair in Disease Ecology in the Department of Veterinary Sciences and the Program in Ecology. "This loss of population numbers historically was due, in large part, to part overharvest, exposure to livestock diseases and loss of their habitat. In Wyoming, they perhaps existed in the hundreds of thousands pre-mid-1800s, but were driven down to as low as 2,000 total in Wyoming by the 1960s. Large losses of individuals often mean large loss of genetic diversity, which is a major foundation of healthy populations."