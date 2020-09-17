× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fifteen years changes a lot when it comes to backpacking, probably most significantly the person doing the backpacking.

That’s how long it had been since I last visited Hellroaring Lakes, a high-mountain basin in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness south of Red Lodge. That August 2005 trip emphasized why the area was named Hellroaring, with high winds and constant rainstorms hampering our outing.

The adventure ended with a snapped tent pole, torn rainfly, and my two children, two dogs and me sleeping under a makeshift lean-to erected against a large boulder. Not exactly what I was envisioning when we set out for the trip.

Now

So when my pickup rolled to a stop atop the 9,800-foot Hellroaring Plateau during the recent Labor Day weekend, my thoughts naturally reverted to that first experience. This time, however, the forecast was calling for two blue-sky days. Monday promised heavy rain and possibly snow. Being prudent — not my usual tendency — my hiking buddy and I planned only a one-night stay.

Hiking into the lakes to the north of the plateau requires a steep 400-foot descent in less than a quarter mile without a beaten path. Yet the lakes are so close, visible from the top of the plateau, it seems an easy feat. Then your ankles and knees remind you of the mountainside’s steepness and the aging of your major joints.

One young family from Belgrade discovered the sharp decline for themselves. We heard them yelling to each other, along with the occasional shrill screech, as they descended through the trees toward our campsite on Saturday night. Although they sounded close, we could only occasionally catch a glimpse of them through the thick pine trees.

The next day we ran into them at their campsite. They looked chipper considering the family of six — the youngest appeared to be about age 3 and the oldest maybe 10 — had experienced a rough downhill hike. That may be due to the bacon they had for breakfast, always a good way to start the day, or because the fishing for greedy brook and cutthroat trout was so good at adjacent Hellroaring Lake.

Location

The three-mile long Hellroaring Basin is tucked under the ominous mound of 12,204-foot Mount Rearguard. In those three miles the basin reportedly has 14 lakes, although calling some of them lakes may be generous.

The largest of the bunch is Sliderock Lake, which sits at 10,394 feet and is spread across 81 acres. Sliderock is deep, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Mountain Lakes guide — 107 to 245 feet deep. One of the smallest lakes in the basin is Smethurst, at 3.79 acres and only about 3 to 4 feet deep. Despite being so shallow, Smethurst manages to keep a collection of 8-inch cutthroat trout alive through the winter cold and ice because it has three inlets.

None of the fish grow very large in the short summer season at such a high elevation. A 12-inch fish is a trophy. But the brookies at Hellroaring Lake offered a different kind of satisfaction. The fish were in full fall spawning colors with almost fluorescent orange bellies and bright white-edged anal and pelvic fins. Brilliant yellow spots along the sides of the brook trout added to their festive appearance, as if they had dressed up to wish the summer farewell.

By trekking cross country, backpackers and anglers can hit several lakes in a day. There’s rarely a path or direct line from one lake to the other, requiring some backcountry navigation and map reading. This can be hampered by the low-growing bushes intertwined along the waterways. Navigating through the thickets is difficult because you can’t see whether it’s solid footing underneath or the branches are stretched across a space between boulders. Avoid them if possible, which is not always possible.

Trekking poles are a big help in the bushes, as well as when rock hopping across the many streams and boulder fields, or to lean on for support when ascending and descending the lung-busting mountainside into the basin.

Reflection

Fifteen years have seen a lot of changes in my life. My once young children are now adults on their own. My two Labradors have long since died. My body has luckily not rebelled against me yet, although it has taken several beatings in nearly six decades and tends to complain a lot when stressed. Ibuprofen is my friend.

Perhaps what has changed the most is that I savor such treks even more now, knowing they may soon be unrealistic. When my mind travels to that gloomy place, my hiking buddy is a source of encouragement. Eight years my elder and hiking on a new knee and a bum ankle, he trekked the whole two days in Keen sandals, never complaining once.

Hell wasn’t roaring on this trip. The weather was as mild as I’ve ever experienced at such a high elevation in the fall. But I’m not fooled. We just got lucky. The day after we departed 15 inches of heavy, wet snow fell at Red Lodge Mountain ski area.

