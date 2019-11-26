The Colstrip Sportsmen’s Club has added $700 to the reward offered for information leading to a conviction in a case where four mule deer bucks were illegally killed and left to waste in October. The new money brings the total reward to $1,700.
The four dead deer were found on private property near the Sarpy Creek Mine in Big Horn County. FWP game wardens believe two perpetrators drove a silver or gray Ford Excursion SUV from the early to mid-2000s.
The poachers remove the head from one deer and left all four to waste. The crimes happened two days before the general rifle season opened.
You have free articles remaining.
FWP is offering a reward of as much as $1,000, in addition to money put up by the Colstrip organization, for information leading to a conviction in the crimes. Anyone with information may call FWP game warden Jake Barzen at 406-860-7796 or anonymously report to FWP’s 24-hour crime-reporting line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (800-847-6668).
The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where people can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers may remain anonymous. It is similar to the well-known Crimestoppers program and offers rewards for information resulting in conviction of persons who abuse Montana's natural, historic or cultural resources.