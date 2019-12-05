Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is offering a reward for information about an unusually high number of spotlighting cases north of Hardin.
FWP game warden Jake Barzen said he has picked up as many as 15 deteriorating deer carcasses along Highway 47 and adjacent county roads between Hardin and Custer this fall. Most of them, he said, were shot by vandals from the roadway at night with the aid of artificial light and all were left to waste. Only a few bucks had their heads removed.
FWP’s 1-800-TIP-MONT program is offering a reward of as much as $1,000 for information leading to the conviction of the vandals responsible for the crimes. Anyone with information may call Barzen at 406-860-7796 or anonymously to 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668).
The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where people can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers may remain anonymous. It is similar to the well-known Crimestoppers program and offers rewards for information resulting in conviction of persons who abuse Montana's natural, historic or cultural resources.