Rewards increased for information on poaching

Donors have increased the monetary rewards offered for information on two separate cases involving wildlife that were killed illegally in southwest Montana.

Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are investigating three elk and nine pronghorn that were shot from a road and abandoned on two different properties about 17 miles south of Livingston. The wildlife were killed on or around Feb. 13.

FWP is offering up to $1,000 in this case. An anonymous donor has increased that reward by $5,000. The maximum reward offered for information leading to a conviction in this case is $6,000.

In an unrelated case, wardens are also investigating several trumpeter swans that were shot and killed on Central Park Pond along Heeb Road, southeast of Manhattan. Investigators believe the birds were shot on or around Feb. 19.

FWP is offering up to $1,000 in the case. The Sacajawea Audubon Society has increased that reward by $1,000. The maximum reward offered for information leading to a conviction is $2,000.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call Montana’s poaching hotline, 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668). Informants can remain anonymous.

