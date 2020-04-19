Ride like the wind on an e-bike

The Marathon Loop’s most challenging section is the ride up South 27th Street, a roughly 300-foot elevation gain in one mile. Crank the pedal assist level up to three (maximum assistance) and you will probably still huff and puff a bit, but nowhere near as much as you would pedaling a normal bike, and you can do it at a quicker pace.

Speaking of pace, when I cranked the level up to three and pedaled as hard as I could on the flat stretch of road between Coulson Park and South Billings Boulevard I was topping out at 28 mph. That’s pretty impressive for me on a flat roadway.

Riding an e-bike is like steadily going downhill with a tailwind. Pedaling is easier. Riders feel more powerful. And while my compatriots were looking for a good workout and would occasionally shut their superpower off, I exploited mine to the limit. "Why have a superpower and not use it?" I reasoned. I felt like I should be wearing a cape to emphasize my battery-assisted brawn, not to mention it would look cool trailing behind me as I breezily pedaled along.