Ride like the wind on an e-bike

Picture this: you have a superpower, but there’s a limit to how much you can use it. That’s what it’s like to ride an e-bike.
I needed a superpower to cycle at a pace that matched the energy of Kristi Drake, executive director of Billings TrailNet, and Scott Brown, owner of The Base Camp outdoor store. Together, although appropriately distanced apart, we toured the Marathon Loop around Billings recently.
A marathon is defined as about 26 miles, which is pretty close to the distance from The Spoke Shop on Broadwater Avenue, up South 27th Street to the Black Otter Trail, down to the Coulson Park Trail, west past Riverfront Park to Mullowney Lane to Elysian Road, out to the Zoo Drive overpass, north up Shiloh Road and then on to Broadwater. Whew, I’m winded from writing about it.
On a normal bicycle that would likely take me four hours or more to complete, since I’m a commuter rider not used to long distances.
Enter the Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0 Step-Through e-bike ($3,500 new or $80 for a 24 hour rental). Tada! With its 500 watt-hour battery and three levels of pedal assistance I was able to complete the Marathon Loop in about two hours, with a couple of rest stops along the way. As Dean Cromwell, owner of The Spoke Shop, likes to say, e-bikes help riders go “farther, faster, funner.”
The Marathon Loop’s most challenging section is the ride up South 27th Street, a roughly 300-foot elevation gain in one mile. Crank the pedal assist level up to three (maximum assistance) and you will probably still huff and puff a bit, but nowhere near as much as you would pedaling a normal bike, and you can do it at a quicker pace.
Speaking of pace, when I cranked the level up to three and pedaled as hard as I could on the flat stretch of road between Coulson Park and South Billings Boulevard I was topping out at 28 mph. That’s pretty impressive for me on a flat roadway.
Riding an e-bike is like steadily going downhill with a tailwind. Pedaling is easier. Riders feel more powerful. And while my compatriots were looking for a good workout and would occasionally shut their superpower off, I exploited mine to the limit. "Why have a superpower and not use it?" I reasoned. I felt like I should be wearing a cape to emphasize my battery-assisted brawn, not to mention it would look cool trailing behind me as I breezily pedaled along.
Alas, like the Hulk of comic book fame, my power eventually waned. I had not used the force wisely, as Obi-Wan Kenobi had instructed Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies. About two miles from our end point my Turbo Vado battery drained and I was forced to pedal like a normal rider. I struggled weakly into the headwind, reminded of my human frailty, before Kristi offered to let me use the e-bike she was riding to make it back to The Spoke Shop.
I’m not too proud to take a little assistance when required. Hopping onto Kristi’s bike I noticed she hadn’t drained even half of her battery life making me realize her superpower may be much stronger than mine — biking muscles and stamina.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!