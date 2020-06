× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Billings Rod and Gun Club will be hosting its monthly .22 caliber silhouette match on Sunday, June 14.

Shooting will start at 8:30 a.m. and continue until all shooters are done. The cost is $3 per 40-target round.

The event is open to the public, and the gate will be open by 8 a.m. Participants can use pistols, revolvers or a rifle.

