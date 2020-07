× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Rod and Gun Club will be hosting its monthly .22 caliber silhouette match on Sunday, July 12.

Shooting will start at 9 a.m. and continue until all shooters are done. The cost is $3 per 40-target round. Youth 17 and younger shoot free.

The event is open to the public, and the gate will be open by 8:30 a.m.

