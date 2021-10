The Billings Rod and Gun Club will be hosting its monthly .22 caliber silhouette match on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Setup will start at 8:30 a.m. Shooting will begin at 9 a.m.

Participants will shoot at four targets at 40, 65, 76 and 100 yards. The cost is $3 per 40-target round. All .22 caliber rimfire rifle and handgun shooters are welcome.

