River monster: Fossils rewrite story of toothy, aquatic dinosaur

Between 2015 and 2019 Ibrahim's team recovered many more fossils of the skeleton, including a remarkably complete, fin-like tail capable of extensive lateral movement and characterized by extremely long spines.

After preparing all of the fossils, the team used photogrammetry to digitally capture the anatomy of the tail.

To quantitatively assess the performance of the tail, a team of Harvard researchers made a flexible model and attached it to a robotic system that mimics swimming movements. They then compared the swimming performance of the model Spinosaurus tail to model tails from other animals, including crocodiles, newts and other dinosaurs. The results were fully consistent with the idea of a truly water-dwelling, tail-propelled, "river monster."

"This discovery is the nail in the coffin for the idea that non-avian dinosaurs never invaded the aquatic realm," said Ibrahim. "This dinosaur was actively pursuing prey in the water column, not just standing in shallow waters waiting for fish to swim by. It probably spent most of its life in the water."

The discovery also points to the possibility of a persistent and widespread invasion of aquatic habitats by relatives of Spinosaurus.