Riverton angler catches record Wyoming white sucker

Wyoming’s state record for the white sucker, set in 2011, has been broken.

The new record white sucker was caught in the Wind River on March 20 by Riverton angler Patrick Edwards. His fish weighed 5 pounds, 6.45 ounces, was 22-inches long with a girth of 13.5 inches.

Edwards was getting his children out of the house during their COVID-19 isolation when he hooked the fish. He had been wanting to try pickling white sucker. Edwards’ setup consisted of a basic “pickle rig” with a weight, two hooks and two three-way swivels.

“I put a piece of night crawler on each hook, cast it out and let it sit right on the bottom near the seam of the fast and slower moving water in the river,” Edwards said.

Breaking a state record has been on Edwards’ mind for a while.

“I've been fishing in Wyoming since I was a little guy, and I am pretty familiar with each state record,” he said. “About a year ago I decided it would be smart to print off and laminate the state record list from the Game and Fish website. I keep it in my fishing pack so I can reference it.”

This trip proved to be lucky.