Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet May 8 in Billings

The Beartooth Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is holding its annual banquet on Saturday, May 8, at The Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

A wall tent reception begins at 4 p.m. and will be followed by the banquet room doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets are $45 and each household must purchase an RMEF membership for $35.

Sponsor tables are available for groups of 10 with three different levels. All tables get one Level 1 sponsor membership, raffle tickets, table wine and advertising. No tickets will be sold at the door, so contact Pam at 406-698-3968 for sponsor table information or go to http://events.rmef.org/shop/beartooth to purchase tickets.

This year's event will feature a live auction with guns, artwork — including a quick draw artwork done during the event — Professional Bull Riders World Finals package, wall tent, gun safes and many more items. There will also be a silent auction, general raffle and other raffles. There are also games and prizes for children.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is a nonprofit organization helping to ensure the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat, and our hunting heritage. Money raised from these type of events has helped protect or enhance more than 7.4 million acres and opened or secured public access to 1.25 million. RMEF has also completed more than 11,800 conservation, education and hunting projects across 49 states and eight provinces since RMEF began in Montana in 1984.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0