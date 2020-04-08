Rocky Mountain Region closes all developed forest facilities, bans campfires

Developed recreation sites in 24 national forests and grasslands in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota have been ordered to temporarily close.
In addition, the forests will implement fire restrictions that limit smoking to inside vehicles, RVs or buildings and bans the use of charcoal grills and campfires. Gas camp stoves are still allowed.
Acting Rocky Mountain Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien announced the changes in a Wednesday press release.
“While we know that going outside provides forest and grassland visitors needed space, exercise and satisfaction, we are taking the risks presented by COVID-19 seriously,” Eberlien said. “We are providing some recreation opportunities where we can while protecting and keeping employees, the public and our communities safe from the virus, as well as protecting and keeping communities and natural and cultural resources safe from unwanted human-caused wildfires.”
Dispersed camping, hiking and river uses are still allowed, although discouraged. Closed developed recreation sites include campgrounds, day-use areas, picnic areas, and any other constructed facilities — such as potable water stations, fire rings/grills, picnic tables, restroom facilities with flush or vaulted toilets, and trash cans and trash collection services.
Parking facilities, trails and trailheads remain open.
Forest and grassland visitors camping in dispersed recreation sites, hiking or embarking on river activities are encouraged to adhere to the following guidelines:
- Stay close to home to keep other communities safe.
- Stay 6 feet apart from others.
- Avoid crowding in parking lots, trails, scenic overlooks and other areas.
- Take CDC precautions to prevent illnesses like COVID-19.
- Prepare for limited or no services, such as restroom facilities and garbage collection.
- Prepare to pack out trash and human waste.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!