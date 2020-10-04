Rules to manage Madison River use out for public comment

With recreation use of the Madison River rising every year, the Fish and Wildlife Commission will soon take a stab at devising a way to protect the resource while not crimping the area’s $152-million fishing economy.
To gather comments, the commission will hold a Zoom public hearing on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.
The commission has been presented with two routes to manage the river, one from sporting groups and the other from fishing outfitters. In August, the two offered rulemaking petitions containing their suggestions. Since then, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks has developed a draft environmental assessment evaluating the proposals.
“We took the rule language and did an analysis to compare it to the three objectives established by the commission last winter,” said Eileen Ryce, fisheries manager for FWP.
The objectives are meant to manage “recreation use on the Madison River in a manner that: 1) ensures long‐term health and sustainability of the fisheries; 2) diversifies angling opportunity while reducing conflicts; and 3) sustains the ecological and economic benefits of the river to Montanans and our guests.”
Doing nothing is the worst option, according to FWP, putting the long-term health and sustainability of the popular southwestern Montana fishery at risk. “Given unchecked growth, the resources that make the Madison River a popular destination may become impacted,” according to the agency.
Alternatives
On their own, neither proposal is entirely sufficient, according to FWP’s analysis.
The Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana’s proposal “would have a negative effect on diversifying angling opportunity … by diminishing the times and places for wade‐only angling,” the agency said.
On the other hand, the conservation groups’ proposal “would not change the long‐term sustainability of the fishery,” FWP wrote. Yet the agency also said the alternative presented by the George Grant Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Skyline Sportsmen Association and the Anaconda Sportsmen Association “includes a combination of tools that collectively are considered to best meet the objective stated in the Madison River goal.”
Details of the proposed plans and the draft EA can be found online at http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/rules/pn_0308.html along with a form to comment. As of Thursday, about 40 people had submitted their suggestions, Ryce said.
No matter which combination of management actions the Fish and Wildlife Commission takes, one thing seems clear. Everyone — whether floating the river atop an old tire tube or in a $10,000 drift boat — will have to acquire a Madison River use permit. The permit will be a way to track who is using the river, when and how. That information will help beef up FWP’s knowledge about river use.
“We’ve heard from a lot of people that we need to address the overall increased use by noncommercial users,” Ryce said. “We’re not quite sure what that mechanism would look like.”
Loved to death
The growing popularity of the Madison River is reflected in numbers gathered by FWP that show angler numbers have climbed from 91,000 in 2003 to 207,000 in 2017. The majority of those anglers are from out of state. “From 1982 to 2017, total angler pressure from nonresident anglers has remained stable at approximately 75% of users,” FWP said.
All of those people fishing have had an effect on the river’s trout. During its 2017 creel survey, FWP “estimated that every rainbow trout was caught on average 4.5 times.” The more times a fish is hooked and released, the chances of it dying go up. Last fall, an FWP fishery survey on a section of the upper river near Ennis found trout numbers at close to a 20-year low. This is comparable to bad drought years in 2003 and 2004. FWP speculated the reduction in trout could be in part attributable to more people fishing.
In 2007, the Bureau of Land Management and FWP began requiring all commercial users of the river to purchase a Special Recreation Permit — everyone from shuttle drivers and whitewater guides to fishing outfitters. In 2019, the program counted 222 fishing outfitters. The number of trips those outfitters have reported has more than doubled since 2008.
According to information provided by FOAM, “During 2018, 100 outfitters (56%) working on the Madison River conducted 25 trips or fewer, 24 outfitters (13%) conducted 26-50 trips; 19 outfitters (11%) conducted 51-100 trips. Twenty-eight (16%) outfitters conducted 100 trips or more.”
With more people using the river access sites have become busier, “leading to a shortage of parking, crowded boat ramps, increased time for launching and take out of boats, damage to access sites and neighboring properties, and behavioral etiquette issues at sites,” FWP wrote in its draft EA.
“Having staff available at sites to direct traffic on boat ramps and in staging areas would help to ensure that parking areas are used most effectively and could alleviate some congestion issues at the sites, which can result in conflict,” FWP added. “However, increased staffing at the access sites alone would likely not alleviate social conflict issues that occur on the river.”
In other words, if FWP can make it more efficient or easier for anglers and boaters to get on the river, the river may be more crowded than it has been.
Moving forward
The debate over how best to manage the popular waterway has dragged on for more than a decade and in some instances become bitter and divisive.
“The sheer volume of public interest in it shows it’s an important topic to a lot of people,” Ryce said.
She is pleased FWP has made it farther along toward a solution than at any time in the recent past.
“It’s nice to see it move forward,” she said.
Comments on the proposals will be taken until Oct. 30 by logging on to http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/rules/pn_0308.html.
