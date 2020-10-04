Rules to manage Madison River use out for public comment

“We’ve heard from a lot of people that we need to address the overall increased use by noncommercial users,” Ryce said. “We’re not quite sure what that mechanism would look like.”

Loved to death

The growing popularity of the Madison River is reflected in numbers gathered by FWP that show angler numbers have climbed from 91,000 in 2003 to 207,000 in 2017. The majority of those anglers are from out of state. “From 1982 to 2017, total angler pressure from nonresident anglers has remained stable at approximately 75% of users,” FWP said.

All of those people fishing have had an effect on the river’s trout. During its 2017 creel survey, FWP “estimated that every rainbow trout was caught on average 4.5 times.” The more times a fish is hooked and released, the chances of it dying go up. Last fall, an FWP fishery survey on a section of the upper river near Ennis found trout numbers at close to a 20-year low. This is comparable to bad drought years in 2003 and 2004. FWP speculated the reduction in trout could be in part attributable to more people fishing.