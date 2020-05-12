Runoff forecast for Upper Missouri River decreased

When possible, additional adjustments to Gavins Point Dam releases may be made to offset tributary flows from heavy rain events.

As of May 4, the total volume of water stored in the system was 58.7 MAF, up 0.2 MAF since April 1, occupying 2.6 MAF of the system’s 16.3-MAF flood control zone.

As of May 1 the mountain snowpack was 98% of average in the reach above Fort Peck Reservoir and 99% of average in the reach from Fort Peck to Garrison. The mountain snowpack has peaked in both reaches: on April 16 in the Fort Peck reach at 109% of average and on April 19 in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach at 112% of average. The mountain snowpack graphics can be viewed online at https://go.usa.gov/xE6wT.

Fort Peck Dam has been releasing an average of 7,700 cubic feet per second of water over the last month. The current release rate is 9,000 cfs. Given the current inflows and releases, the Corps is predicting that the reservoir will rise one foot from its end-of-April elevation — 2,236.3 feet — to 2,237.6 feet by the end of May. Right now the reservoir has 15.2 MAF of water stored, about 105% of average.

Weekly updates on basin conditions, reservoir levels and other topics of interest can be viewed at https://go.usa.gov/xE6wa.

