Runoff forecast for Upper Missouri River decreased

Following a relatively dry April, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has revised its runoff forecast for the Upper Missouri River Basin.
Some areas of the Dakotas received less than half of their normal precipitation during the first four months of 2020, according to a Corps press release.
Consequently, the 2020 calendar year upper basin runoff forecast has been reduced to 32.2 million acre feet.
“This is still an above average runoff forecast,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. "The upper basin runoff for the remainder of 2020 depends on mountain snowmelt and rain events."
Although this forecast is a reduction of 3.3 MAF from the April 1 forecast, it is still in the top 25% of the 122 years of runoff record. Average annual runoff for the upper basin is 25.8 MAF. The runoff forecast is updated on a monthly basis, and more often if basin conditions warrant.
Soil moisture conditions continue to be wet in much of the upper Missouri River Basin, which increases the potential for above average runoff. The potential for flooding remains, particularly in the lower river due to continued high river stages on many of the uncontrolled tributaries downstream of the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System.
When possible, additional adjustments to Gavins Point Dam releases may be made to offset tributary flows from heavy rain events.
As of May 4, the total volume of water stored in the system was 58.7 MAF, up 0.2 MAF since April 1, occupying 2.6 MAF of the system’s 16.3-MAF flood control zone.
As of May 1 the mountain snowpack was 98% of average in the reach above Fort Peck Reservoir and 99% of average in the reach from Fort Peck to Garrison. The mountain snowpack has peaked in both reaches: on April 16 in the Fort Peck reach at 109% of average and on April 19 in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach at 112% of average. The mountain snowpack graphics can be viewed online at https://go.usa.gov/xE6wT.
Fort Peck Dam has been releasing an average of 7,700 cubic feet per second of water over the last month. The current release rate is 9,000 cfs. Given the current inflows and releases, the Corps is predicting that the reservoir will rise one foot from its end-of-April elevation — 2,236.3 feet — to 2,237.6 feet by the end of May. Right now the reservoir has 15.2 MAF of water stored, about 105% of average.
Weekly updates on basin conditions, reservoir levels and other topics of interest can be viewed at https://go.usa.gov/xE6wa.
