Ryegate-area family's ranch could be Montana's next wildlife management area in Big Snowy Mountains

His family was known for being long-lived. His mother died at 101 and his father at age 94. Irwin lived to 95, remaining on the ranch raising cattle and sheep for most of his life. He preceded his brother in death by one year.

“He saw many changes throughout his lifetime, and it meant a lot to him to be able to preserve relics of days long past for future generations,” Irwin’s obituary said in reference to artifacts of the homesteading era that he supplied to the Upper Musselshell Museum in Harlowton. The same could be said of the land he preserved that could someday become public.

“He often said that he wouldn’t trade his experiences for a million dollars, and you couldn’t pay him a million dollars to do it all over again,” the obituary said.

Upon his death, Forrest Allen willed his family’s Rothiemay ranch to Shodair’s Children Hospital. Shodair was established in 1896 as a home for abandoned and orphaned children. The nonprofit is overseen by a board of community members. It was their decision to put the Allen ranch in public hands.

