Safety of Old Faithful bridge being evaluated

Yellowstone National Park travelers can expect detours and delays at Old Faithful as traffic is being routed around the Old Faithful Overpass Bridge as the National Park Service evaluate the condition of the structure.

Travelers can still access Old Faithful and the Upper Geyser Basin, lodges, stores, the clinic, and gas station.

If you are not traveling directly to Old Faithful, consider alternate routes due to delays throughout the area.

Travelers can find current road status on the park website and by calling 307-344-2117. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Visit the Road Construction page online for details about 2020 projects.

