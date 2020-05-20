Scenic drive provides views of Big Snowy Mountains

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Between the old community of Forest Grove and East Fork Reservoir there’s a gravel road that provides spectacular views of the Big Snowy Mountains.

The South McDonald Creek Road is an east-to-west route between the well-traveled Red Hill Road and Forest Grove Road. About 12 miles long, the section of roadway travels across a plateau at about 4,700 feet on the north side of the Snowies in Fergus County.

At each end the route has an interesting place to visit. On the east side the Forest Grove Cemetery provides a quiet place of reflection next to the town’s church. While touring the gravesites you may hear rooster pheasants crowing in the distance along McDonald Creek.

From the church yard turn right and then left, looking for the Tyler Creek Road to the west. It takes travelers southwest along Tyler Creek with views up the valley to Lyons Butte and Alaska Bench, foothills to the Big Snowies.

About 4.25 miles along this route it climbs out of the creek drainage and turns almost due west to the open plain below Loco Ridge. What appears to be an old one-room schoolhouse sits forlorn and graying on the south side of the road, a perfect foreground for adding interest to a photo of the Big Snowies in the background.