Scientists discover that deep sea fish migrate, too

Many birds fly south every fall, then back north in the spring. This is called migration.

Scientists have also recently identified long trips made every year by mule deer, elk and pronghorns in Montana and Wyoming as they walk between places where they spend the winter and summer. The animals and birds move to find more food as well as places that are warmer in winter. They learned this behavior as a way to help them survive.

Now researchers have recorded fish living in the ocean at depths of more than 600 feet — the deepest parts of the ocean — making regular migrations, something that had never been recognized before.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The deep sea covers much of the Earth’s surface, about 60%. So it seems to make sense that fish are moving throughout those waters to find food at different times of the year.