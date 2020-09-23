Search for injured grizzly unsuccessful south of Big Sky

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than a week after a grizzly bear was injured by a pistol-packing archery hunter in the Madison Range, searchers have been unable to find the wounded bruin.

The bear charged two hunters on Sept. 14 at the head of Eldridge Creek, according to a Custer Gallatin National Forest press release. One of the hunters fired his handgun several times in the direction of the bear as it charged within a few feet.

Eldridge Creek is a tributary to the Taylor’s Fork, which drains into the Gallatin River south of Big Sky.

Following the confrontation, the bear left and law enforcement officers from the Forest Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks investigated the scene. They found several drops of blood but could not locate the injured bear.

“There was really nothing beyond that,” according to Morgan Jacobsen, FWP Information and Education Program manager in Bozeman, despite a search by wardens and bear specialists. Other hunters in the area were warned of the encounter, he added.

The bear encounter is the second in the region this month. In early September a 69-year-old archery hunter was attacked by a mother grizzly protecting her cubs in the Big Sky area. As the crow flies, the two incidents are separated by less than 15 miles.