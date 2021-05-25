Section of Yellowstone River reopens to boaters after bridge torn down

A stretch of the Yellowstone River east of Reed Point, which has been closed to boat traffic since January, will reopen Wednesday in time for the long Memorial Day weekend.

While the waterway will reopen, it will be some time before floaters will be able to access the riverbank at the old bridge site to launch or retrieve boats. The closest fishing access sites are Indian Fort at Reed Point and Holmgren Ranch west of Columbus.

FWP closed the river upstream and downstream from the bridge on Twin Bridges Road, also called Two Bridges Road, in January after the Montana Department of Transportation determined that it was in imminent jeopardy of failure. Since then construction crews removed the bridge.

Contractors are in the final stages of removing temporary construction structures and equipment. The 200-yard stretch of river will reopen Wednesday. However, river floaters and anglers are being asked to remain vigilant for signs directing them to certain parts of the river to avoid the final work at the site.

